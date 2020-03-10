BofA backs out of financing U.K. deal due to market volatility - Bloomberg

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) pulled out of financing the biggest going private deal of a U.K. company this year, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move signals that lenders are becoming more cautious in extending credit as market volatility surges.

BofA's credit committee refused to sign off on financing for Clayton Dubilier & Rice's £400M ($525M) buyout of public relations company Huntsworth Plc.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), though, stepped in to provide a $295M term loan facility and a £35M revolving credit facility to help fund the transaction.

Bank of America, RBC and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) advised CD&R on the purchase.

Wall Street banks often win deal mandates by offering to provide loans for the transaction, so it's relatively unusual for them to advise on the purchase without committing funds.

BofA is continuing to lend for big transaction, but it's becoming more selective amid market volatility, the people said.