United Airlines +4% as capacity cut back further

United Airlines (UAL +4.1% ) says it will pull its Q1 guidance in a highly-anticipated move amid declining demand.

The carrier has already cut 10% of its U.S. flights off the April scheduled and 20% of its international flights. United sees cutting capacity by 20% in May.

CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby are giving up 100% of their base salaries through at least June 30. That news arrives alongside the revelation that share buybacks are being suspended by the company.

Shares of UAL are up today on a broad market move higher.

SEC Form 8-K