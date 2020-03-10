Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TOURMALINE-MM2, evaluating the addition of Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TAK +2.3% ) Ninlaro (ixazomib) to Celgene's Revlimid (lenalidomide) and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed transplant ineligible multiple myeloma (MM) patients came up short of expectations.

Specifically, the ixazomib triplet extended median progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the doublet therapy (35.3 months versus 21.8 months) but the separation fell short of statistical significance (p=0.073).

No new safety signals were observed.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved Ninlaro in November 2015 for MM patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy.