Stocks try to snap back as oil rebounds, Treasury yields rise

Stocks pare some of yesterday's huge losses although averages have slipped a bit from this morning's open, as investors bet on government intervention to stem the economic downturn from the coronavirus; Dow +2.7% , Nasdaq +2.6% , S&P 500 +2.5% .

Pres. Trump said last night that he will discuss options such as tax relief and support for hourly workers to help contain the impact of the coronavirus, although reports say aid for the travel industry will not be included for now and that the plan is not yet ready to be deployed.

"The markets at the moment are very volatile, very broken," says Union Investment portfolio manager Sergey Dergachev. "Market participants are very nervous, so every headline or signal provided by central banks and politicians and Trump provides some small relief."

Other positive influences include a retreat in Treasury prices and a rebound in oil prices, helped by reports that Russia could be open for talks to stabilize oil markets.

In Europe, U.K.'s FTSE +2.4% , France's CAC +1.8% and Germany's DAX +1.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.8% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P sectors have started in positive territory, led by energy (+3.3%) as WTI crude +% to $33.73/bbl, while the utilities sector ( +1.8% ) lags but still enjoys strong gains.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all rose more than 1.8% at the open.