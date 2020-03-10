Japan unveils $4B more in economic measures

Japan announces a second package of measures, amounting to ~$4B in spending to deal with the economic impact of the coronovirus outbreak.

Focusing on small- and mid-sized businesses, the package is intended to reduce the risk of corporate bankruptcies as event cancellations and tourism slowdown threatens to hit the broader economy.

iShares MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ) rises 2.8% ; Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) falls 2.0% .

Japan's government will use the rest of the fiscal year's budget reserve of ~¥270B ($2.0B), Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

“I’ll carry out necessary and sufficient economic and fiscal management without hesitation or delay, while fully ascertaining economic moves and effects on the people’s livelihoods from now on as well,” Abe said after a meeting of the government's economic advisory council.

The new package will also fund improvements to medical facilities, ease the supply and demand of masks, promote working from home, and provide subsidies to working parents who must take leave because of closed schools.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, YCS, DBJP, JPNL