Needham sees outbreak risking Netflix global growth

Lately a favorite stock among analysts measuring the coronavirus impact, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is coming in for concern at Needham, which sees international growth facing headwinds.

Overseas subscriber growth and revenue are "increasingly at risk as COVID-19 spreads because NFLX is a luxury at a time when paychecks from employment may have stopped," the firm says.

As for the stay-at-home effect, Netflix doesn't see an economic benefit from "additional viewing hours by its subscribers," it says, and it's unlikely that it will see more U.S. subscribers during the outbreak.