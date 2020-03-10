Needham sees outbreak risking Netflix global growth

Lately a favorite stock among analysts measuring the coronavirus impact, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is coming in for concern at Needham, which sees international growth facing headwinds.
Overseas subscriber growth and revenue are "increasingly at risk as COVID-19 spreads because NFLX is a luxury at a time when paychecks from employment may have stopped," the firm says.
As for the stay-at-home effect, Netflix doesn't see an economic benefit from "additional viewing hours by its subscribers," it says, and it's unlikely that it will see more U.S. subscribers during the outbreak.
Netflix is rebounding today with the rest of the market, up 4% and recouping part of a 6% decline yesterday.