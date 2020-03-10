BHP in 'good shape' to act on M&A in any economic slump, chairman says

BHP (BHP +7.2% ) has the balance sheet strength to seize on any investment opportunities presented by a supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus, Chairman Ken MacKenzie says.

"I'm not sure if there will be any opportunities that will come from this but if there are, we are actually in a position to act," the chairman told the Australian Financial Review summit in Sydney. "We need to have a business that is ready for the bottom of the cycle at all times."

Even as China's businesses and economy show signs of recovery after the government's efforts to contain the virus, production and transport disruption in China have helped import demand for BHP's products such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, MacKenzie said.