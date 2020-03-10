European soccer stocks hit hard by coronavirus impact

Major soccer matches in Europe are being played behind closed doors. Several UEFA Champions League matches will be played with no fans, including Manchester United's (NYSE:MANU) match with LASK.

Spain's La Liga says its next two matchdays will have no fans to follow in the same path as Italy's Series A.

There is even some reason to think that the English Premier League could see games with empty stadiums. "I think it will happen here," says highly-acclaimed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United (MANU) trades about 20% off its 52-week high, while Juventus Football Club (OTCPK:JVTSF) is down 53% from its high, Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF) is showing a 29% decline from its 52-week high, AFC Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) is down 32% and A.S Roma (OTCPK:ASRAF) is 31% lower.