Correvio up 41% on Aggrastat deal in Asia

Correvio Pharma (CORV +41% ) is up on almost 30% higher volume on the heels of its announced agreement between subsidiary Correvio International Sàrl and Hong Kong Teson Pharma Limited for the exclusive distribution of Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) in China and Macau for the reduction of thrombotic (clotting) cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Under the terms of the deal, Correvio will receive $3.0M upfront and up to an additional $0.5M upon Teson's first receipt of product (expected in Q3). Additional terms remain confidential.