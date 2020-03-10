Target says stockpiling trend is still strong

Target (TGT +4.2% ) says it's adding more hours to each store's payroll to make its cleaning routines even more rigorous as it takes guidance from the CDC on how to defend against the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer is also staffing up its teams to support in-demand services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. CEO Brian Cornell says the retailer is also sending more products to stores as demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high