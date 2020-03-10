Oil crisis will slow efforts by BP, Shell to boost balance sheets - Bloomberg

BP (BP +3.2% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +4.8% ), Equinor (EQNR +1.9% ) and Eni (E +5.9% ) are on the rebound today after suffering bigger stock market losses yesterday than Total (TOT +4.3% ) and U.S. majors Exxon Mobil (XOM +3% ) and Chevron (CVX +5% ), as investors imposed harsher punishments for the companies that were more indebted.

The top five European oil majors have a ratio of net debt to total capital, or gearing, averaging 28% based on their 2019 annual results, while Exxon and Chevron were at 20% and 15%, respectively, at the full year, according to Bloomberg.

The European firms have been making slow progress at debt reduction, but the current crisis can only hurt those efforts, and BP and Shell's gearing already are above their own respective near-term targets of 20%-30% - targets that assumed a different oil price environment.

Shell has limited room to maneuver, Bloomberg's Chris Hughes writes, as its free cash flow in 2019 was only just enough to cover its dividends and debt interest - and that was with oil prices in the $55-$70/bbl range, and the company had gone through a major efficiency program following the 2016 acquisition of BG Group.

BP boldly raised its dividend last month, anticipating cash from recently agreed-on sales and from the sale of a putative $5B worth of assets that has not yet found buyers, so the number on that divestment program must now be in doubt, Hughes says.