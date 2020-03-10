Sutter Rock +6.0% after expanding buyback program
Mar. 10, 2020 10:32 AM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)SSSSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) gains 6.0% after the fund's board authorizes a $5.0M expansion of its share repurchase program to $40M.
- Q4 net investment loss of $2.6M, or 14 cents per share, compares with income of $1.7M, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $2.2M, or 12 cents per share, vs. decrease of $15.2M, or 77 cents per share, in Q4 2018.
- Net asset value per share of $11.38 at Dec. 31, 2019 increases from $9.89 at Dec. 31, 2018.
- During the quarter, Sutter Rock recorded a realized gain of $9.0M for exiting its investment in Lyft and a $1.0M realized loss to exit its investment in EdSurge.
- During the quarter, Sutter Rock invested $0.3M in Stormwind preferred shares.
- After Q4's end, the fund exited its investment in Parchment and records a realized gain of $6.8M.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
