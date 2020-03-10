NFL signs 2K Games deal after years of EA exclusives

The NFL has signed a multi-year partnership with 2K Games (TTWO +2% ) to build football games, a surprising development after 15 years of exclusive partnership with Electronic Arts (EA -1.6% ).

That lengthy team-up resulted in the string of hit Madden NFL series of game simulations.

Terms of the new deal weren't disclosed, but they return an NFL game to 2K for the first time in that 15-year span (dating back to NFL 2K in 2004).

The new 2K games are described as "non-simulation football game experiences." EA responds: "EA SPORTS is the exclusive publisher of NFL simulation games, and our partnership with the NFL and NFLPA remains unchanged."

While 2K hasn't had an NFL game since 2004, it has made hay with its NBA 2K and WWE 2K franchises. The new games will launch in calendar 2021.