Cheap gas not seen disrupting EV transformation

The whole question if Tesla (TSLA +4.5% ) faces higher risk with oil prices sitting at a low level is being teed up again by investors and analysts after crude oil prices crashed yesterday.

The premise is that lower gas prices will take away from the demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and abroad.

"On the margin some customers will stay away from EVs in light of cheap gas, but overall the environmental movement [as well as] next-generation technology and design....neutralizes most of this dynamic," says Wedbush's Dan Ives on the issue.

New Street Research's Pierre Ferragu is even more emphatic on the point. "Today, the cost arbitrage oil/electricity is a nonmaterial driver in the [EV purchase] decision," he notes.