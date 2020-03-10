Foresight Energy files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) is the latest coal miner to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after failing to post an annual profit since 2014.

Foresight says it plans to finance its operations during the Chapter 11 process with cash on hand and access to a new $100M debtor-in-possession financing facility, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

The company listed $1B-$10B in assets and liabilities in the same range in Chapter 11 documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Foresight signaled it was in trouble when it suspended its quarterly dividend in May and in October when it missed a $24.4M interest payment.