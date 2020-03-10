Nano Dimension +4% post Q4 results

Nano Dimension (NNDM +4.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 15.2% Y/Y to $1.97M, attributed to commercial sales of the DragonFly additive manufacturing system.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 2,527 bps to 33.1%.

Operating loss reduces slightly to $3.12M, from $3.79M a year ago.

Q4 Expenses: R&D $1.53M (-24.5% Y/Y); Sales & Marketing $1.38M (+13.2% Y/Y); and G&A $881k (+28.6% Y/Y).

Company announced they will be changing its present Go-To-Market methodology by moving from sales through resellers to direct sales or sales through agents and representatives.

Company says 1Q20 will be affected by the repercussions of the COVID-19 coronavirus, mostly due to a machines’ sale transactions with Chinese customers, which are not expected to occur this quarter.

