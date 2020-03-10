United Natural Foods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.12B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.