Express Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $604.81M (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EXPR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.