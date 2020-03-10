Shipping stocks ride higher

The shipping sector is having a good day, with 44 out of the 53 publicly-traded names in the sector in positive territory.
The recovery in equities markets and some less dire assessments of the global economy are bringing some buyers back into the beat-up sector. There was also a nice little 7% bounce in Capesize rates and jump in VLCC rates to consider.
Notable gainers include Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA +27.3%), Teekay (TK +24.5%), Globus Maritime (GLBS +13.9%), Nordic American Tankers (NAT +19.8%), Frontline (FRO +14.6%), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP +18%), Teekay Tankers (TNK +14.9%), DHT Holdings (DHT +13%), GasLog (GLOG +15.9%), Euronav (EURN +8.2%), Euroseas (ESEA +8.1%), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE +5.2%), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +8.2%), Diana Shipping (DSX +5.1%), Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK +6.7%), Safe Bulkers (SB +5.8%) and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK +5%).