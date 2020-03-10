Intel continues fight against $1.2B EU fine

The General Court is re-hearing a case that has Intel (INTC +1.4% ) arguing against the $1.2B antitrust fine it received in 2009 for trying to block AMD by giving discounts to PC makers.

In 2014, the General Court backed the antitrust decision. The action was overruled three years later by the EU Court of Justice, which ordered a reexamination to determine whether the rebates harmed competition.

Intel says the antitrust commission "either took a wrong approach in its decision or it carried out an as efficient competitor test and it got it wrong."

A judgment could arrive next year, but the losing party can still appeal to the EU Court of Justice.