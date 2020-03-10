Ugly turn in Europe as 4% gain nearly wiped out

The Stoxx 600 was up as much as 4% earlier in the session, but has been leaking oil for the last four hours. At current check, it's higher by just 0.8% .

The U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX are up more than 1% , but both Spain and Italy have moved into the red for the session.

The weakish price action is being seen in the States as well, with the Dow and S&P narrowing gains to about 1% from more than 3% not long ago.

Broad European equity ETFs: VGK, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU, IEV, IEUR, EPV, EURL, SPEU, DBEU, EEA, HEZU

