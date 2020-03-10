U.S. oil production could take 20% hit on shale retreat, Pioneer CEO says

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +8% ) tops today's S&P 500 gainers following yesterday's 37% thrashing, even as its CEO issues a dire warning about U.S. shale production.

The U.S. could lose 2M-2.5M bbl/day in output - a nearly 20% drop - by the end of 2021 if oil prices stay around current levels as companies go into "maintenance mode," CEO Scott Sheffield tells Bloomberg.

Most shale producers will be forced to cut as many as half of their drilling rigs by the end of this year, when current hedges expire, the CEO says.

Sheffield is not yet providing details of his own company's plans but says he will in the coming days, but "we are preparing for two years of low prices and will make the necessary adjustments to maintain our great balance sheet."

Sheffield also says he has no plans for layoffs after a major restructuring last year.

SunTrust yesterday downgraded the stock to a Sell rating from Hold, one of several names the firm lowered.