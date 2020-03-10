Pattern Energy shareholder sees standalone as best option

Water Island Capital reiterates its opposition to Pattern Energy's (PEGI +0.9% ) proposed $2.6B buyout by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, saying the deal "likely deprived public shareholders of the opportunity of superior bids" for the company.

"Even with the recent volatility in equity markets, we continue to see PEGI standalone value at a small premium to CPPIB's current offer," the fund says.

A new alert from proxy advisor ISS said that "while the supplemental disclosure is a positive step, it does not provide shareholders with sufficient detail to definitively conclude whether they are receiving a fair proportion of the value of a combined YieldCo and DevCo."

Shares closed down 3.8% yesterday to $26.16, below the $26.75/share cash offer.