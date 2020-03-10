RADA Electronic up 5% post Q4 revenue beats

RADA Electronic Industries (RADA +5.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 71.2% Y/Y to $14.4M, and net loss was $295k compared to $86k a year ago.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 168 bps to 35.9%.

Operating loss was $209k, compared to operating loss of $102k a year ago.

Q4 EBITDA was $587k (+46.4% Y/Y); and margin declined by 80 bps to 4.1%.

For FY20 company expects they will grow top line sequentially each quarter and reach profitability during the year. Growth will be driven primarily by the growth in sales of tactical radars, with strong contribution from both the US and global markets.

Company had net cash and cash equivalents of $13.8M as of December 31, 2019, compared to $20.8M as of year-end 2018.

