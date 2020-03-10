Stock gains fade amid uncertain timing of fiscal stimulus

Stocks pare gains after reports that a fiscal stimulus plan promised by President Trump isn't as imminent as he had suggested.

The S&P 500 rises 0.5% after having climbed as high as 3.7%; the Nasdaq gains 0.7% vs. 3.8% earlier; and the Dow Jones adds 0.3% vs. a 4.0% advance earlier.

President Trump said in a press briefing yesterday that he's had talks with Congressional leaders about a payroll tax cut and other economic measures.

Treasury prices fall; 10-year yield rises almost 3 basis points to 0.59%; earlier, yields rose as high as 0.74%.

Crude oil rises 6.9% to $33.28 per barrel; gold falls 1.2% to $1,656.40 per ounce.

U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.9% to 95.79.

Information technology ( +2.5% ) and financials ( +2.1% ) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors, while consumer staples and utilities, both basically flat, lag the broader market.