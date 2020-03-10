Sibanye, BASF teaming to develop new tri-metal catalyst

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -4.9% ) says it is partnering with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -1.8% ) to develop new tri-metal auto catalyst technology enabling the partial substitution of palladium with cheaper platinum in light-duty gasoline vehicles.

The research by BASF, which was funded by Sibanye and Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), has successfully developed and tested the catalyst, the companies say.

Testing of the new catalytic converter has shown it has met emission standards but it will take some time before becoming widely adopted by motor companies, Sibanye says.