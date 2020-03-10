Debt looms over some hotel owners as markets fall - WSJ

Hotel owners with heavy debt face the prospect that a prolonged impact from the spread of the coronavirus could lead to an uptick of defaults.

The U.S. hotel industry has ~$300B of mortgage debt as of Q3 2019, up 7.8% from a year earlier and 14% higher than two years earlier, Wall Street Journal reports, citing data firm Trepp LLC.

Some investors who snapped up big loans to take advantage of low interest rates could be at risk, according to Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT -5.2% ) President and Chief Operating Officer Neil Shah.

Hersha, though, used proceeds from the recent sale of four hotels to reduce its debt by $100M.

How grim the outlook is for debt-burden hotel companies "depends on how far and deep this virus and its containment run," Shah told the WSJ. If the impact to the economy and hotel demand stretches out to the end of the year, defaults could increase, he said.

One company already dealing with a defaulted loan on a major property is mortgage REIT Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC -2.1% ), which has been trying to sell a defaulted loan on the 1,331-room Row Hotel near Times Square.

The loan had a principal balance of $260.2M in 2018, but could now sell for as little as $50M, WSJ reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

But hotel executive sees no sign of panic in the debt market as deals continue to get done and many properties can withstand months of declining revenue, especially if they have floating-rate debt.

But even before Covid-19, ~1.33% of hotel loans made by banks were delinquent in Q3 2019, more than any other property type, according to Trepp.

