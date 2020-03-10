Why small caps are being hit harder than large caps in the coronavirus stockmarket selloff

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is down 20.9% in the last month, the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) down 21.8%, and the Vanguard SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) down 20.7%.

All are performing worse than the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV), which is down 17.5% in that time.

As concerns grow about the economic effects of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, some investors are avoiding companies with lower financial strength, particularly those with weak balance sheets and a history of unprofitability.

"About one-third of the companies in Russell 2000 are unprofitable", according to Jiri Mikes.

Additionally, smallcaps were underperforming large caps from before the coronavirus sell-off. Over the last year, for example, IJR is down 16.3% versus flat performance for SPY.

The slight outperformance of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) versus the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is despite structural problems with the Russell 2000 index that tend to lead to consistent underperformance versus the SmallCap 600 index.

If investors exit small cap ETFs and re-enter at a later date, recent trends suggest they will adopt the ETFs with the lowest expense ratios. Expense ratios for the three smallcap ETFs mentioned are: IWM 0.19%, IJR 0.07%, and VB 0.05%.

