Gilead's Descovy shows long-term effectiveness in HIV PrEP study

Longer-term data from the Phase 3 DISCOVER study evaluating Gilead Sciences' (GILD -5.2% ) Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, F/TAF) for preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in at-risk adult men and transgender women showed a favorable safety profile and non-inferior efficacy compared to Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg, F/TDF). The results were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Boston.

At week 96, participants receiving Descovy continued to show beneficial changes in key biomarkers of renal and bone safety.

Descovy's non-inferiority to Truvada was demonstrated in the overall study population as well as subpopulations of participants older than 50 and younger than 25. A separate analysis showed that both drugs were effective and well-tolerated in Black and Hispanic/Latinx subjects.

The FDA approved Descovy in October 2019 for HIV PrEP.