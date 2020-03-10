58.com Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.31M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WUBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.