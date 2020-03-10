Oxy Petroleum slashes dividend, cuts capex

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says it is cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.11/share from $0.79/share and reducing capital spending, citing the sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Occidental plans to cut FY 2020 capex to $3.5B-$3.7B from its previous plan for $5.2B-$5.4B, a 32% reduction at the midpoint, and to implement additional operating and corporate cost reductions.

"These actions lower our cash flow breakeven level to the low $30s WTI, excluding the benefit of our hedges, positioning us to succeed in a low commodity price environment," the company says.