Leverage loan, private debt faces biggest threat from virus, UBS says

UBS credit strategist tells Bloomberg News that in U.S. credit markets, leveraged loans and private debt are facing the biggest threat from the economic repercussions of Covid-19.

There's $2T of high-yield, leverage loan, and private credit debt rated B and lower, according to UBS.

“Our narrative is that the combination of the slowdown in virus-sensitive sectors and the repricing in funding costs is going to be enough to cause stress in that lower rated cohort of the market,” Mish said.

UBS forecasts leveraged loan default rates of 7% in a recession mainly affecting virus-exposed industries and 11% in an all-industry recession. That could rise to 14% in a severe recession.

For middle-market loans, default rates would go even higher — 7.5% for virus-exposed industry recession, 13% for all-industry recession, and 18% in a severe recession.

