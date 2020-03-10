Dick's to pull back further on hunting

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.5% ) says it will remove the hunting department from another 440 stores this year.

The retailer has posted strong comparable sales growth despite the loss of the hunting business.

Looking ahead, company intends to replace the hunting business with categories that "drive growth," which could include team sports, baseball, soccer, youth apparel and footwear and women's.

Shares of Dick's are up 1.30% over the last 52 weeks. Short interest on Dick's is over 20% of total float.