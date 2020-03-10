This sector could ride out virus turmoil, analysts say

The agriculture sector could prove "relatively attractive" and "resilient" amid market volatility due to coronavirus worries, according to analysts from Bernstein and Stifel.

Bernstein's Jonas Oxgaard says ag chemical stocks should be "resilient in unstable times," as the sector should be insulated from the coronavirus impact.

Oxgaard believes the selloff creates a buying opportunity for ag stocks, as he sees little impact to input supply or demand; his top picks are Mosaic (MOS -1% ) and Corteva (CTVA +6.7% ), followed by Nutrien (NTR -0.9% ) but he is neutral on CF industries (CF -4.1% ).

Stifel's Vincent Anderson sees lower oil prices pressuring the nitrogen market and the coronavirus affecting the potash market in the shorter term, but these risks will not destabilize medium-term supply-demand fundamentals for the fertilizer sector.

"The risk of global quarantines are unlikely to affect farming the way it would a factory or office environment," making agriculture a "relatively attractive" sector, Anderson says.