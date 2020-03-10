FDA postpones foreign inspections due to COVID-19

Citing the risks of the COVID-19 outbreak, the FDA is postponing most foreign inspections through April, effective immediately. In the meantime, the agency will consider ex-U.S. inspections deemed mission-critical on a case-by-case basis.

The FDA based its decision on the State Department's Level 4 travel advisory (prohibits travel for U.S. government employees), CDC recommendations, access restrictions imposed on foreign visitors imposed by certain countries, guidance from the Office of Personnel Management and the importance of the health and safety of FDA staffers.

