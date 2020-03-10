Travel industry could get government support

President Trump says his administration will work with the cruise and airline industries to aid with the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

While it's unclear what level of support the travel industry will receive, the development is giving some lift to the lodging and leisure sectors.

Gainers in the hotel sector include Trip.com (TCOM +4.1% ), Hyatt Hotels (H +1.5% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT +1.6% ), Choice Hotels International (CHH +1.6% ), Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG +1.5% ) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK +2.4% ).

Resort operator Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +3.8% ) is also higher.