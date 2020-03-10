Buy the dip in investment-grade paper - BofA

The "toxic combination" of coronavirus and the oil crash on Monday blew out the spread on Bank of America's Investment-Grade index to 188 basis points from 39 basis points, say Hans Mikkelsen and team. That's the largest one-day widening since the financial crisis.

That level suggests more than a 60% chance of recession in the next year is priced in, they say, and even if the spread should widen by about another 30 basis points, IG credit would still outperform Treasurys.

Related ETFs: LQD, CORP, QLTA, USIG, VTC, FCOR, SPBO, FLDR, IG, SPXB, IGEB