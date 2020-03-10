Sony delays 'Peter Rabbit' sequel amid virus fallout

A second major film has seen a schedule change due to the coronavirus pandemic: Sony (SNE +1.1% ) is delaying the release of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway by five months, The Hollywood Reporter says.

That follows the high-profile postponement of James Bond film No Time to Die into fall from a planned April release.

Peter Rabbit 2 was set to launch in UK/Europe March 27 and begin a U.S./international rollout the week after. The European release will now come Aug. 7.

As with the Bond movie, the reason is likely that this film is internationally driven.

The film follows up a highly successful CGI/live action hybrid: Peter Rabbit drew $351M in worldwide grosses in 2018.