BTIG steps aside on Camden Property

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) slides 2.3% after BTIG analyst James Sullivan downgrades the apartment REIT to Neutral from Buy, as he sees slumping oil prices hurting its prospects in Houston.

“As a collapse in oil prices combines with increasing multi-family supply, we would expect flat or declining same-store revenue growth for CPT in Houston in 2020,” Sullivan wrote in a note to clients.

He also sees rising supply in many major Sunbelt markets and weaker GDP outlook pressuring revenue growth next year.

Bluerock Residential Growth (NYSEMKT:BRG), another apartment REIT with assets skewed to Sunbelt markets, tumbles 6.1% .

Sullivan's take on CPT agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and is more pessimistic than the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 4 Neutral).