American Electric joins Ameren, Exelon as Morgan Stanley's top utility picks

Utility stocks (XLU -1.8% ) stand to benefit the most when the appetite for equities recovers following the market rout, with those exposed to sustainability trends providing a compelling opportunity, Morgan Stanley analysts say.

"In this scenario, bond yields would likely remain depressed, which could lead to relative capital inflows into U.S. utility stocks relative to other sectors," Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says.

Byrd upgrades American Electric Power (AEP -1.8% ) to Overweight from Equal Weight to rate alongside Ameren (AEE -0.9% ) and Exelon (EXC -1% ) as his sector favorites, as he prefers "exposure to low carbon intensity and decarbonization."

However, Byrd downgrades Algonquin Power (AQN -3.3% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight and Eversource Energy (ES -1.7% ) to Underweight from Equal Weight.

AEP's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.