Coronavirus updates - Debt holiday in Italy

New York Governor Cuomo has deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle (suburb north of NYC - one town over is Mamaroneck where golf's U.S. Open is being held in June) to help in the containment effort at what's become a coronavirus hot spot.

Harvard has joined a number of other colleges telling kids not to return from spring break and instead moving instruction online. A decent list of those doing same is here. Harvard was also to be the site of this weekend's Ivy League basketball tournament, but that's reportedly been canceled.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) said an employee at its suburban New York office tested positive for coronavirus, following confirmed cases at Barclays, BlackRock, and Wells Fargo.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Treasury Department is exploring its options for taking independent actions to help lessen the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports. He said he had a good meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss a potential stimulus package. "We are having discussions on a bipartisan basis and there's a lot of interest to get something done on a bipartisan basis," he said.

New Jersey reports first death in the state from Covid-19; the individual was a male in his 60s. Yesterday, New Jersey declared a state of emergency, which allows state agencies and departments to use state resources to assist affected communities responding to Covid-19 cases.

Democrat presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders both canceled rallies set for today in Cleveland over virus concerns.

U.K.-based Informa (a member of the FTSE 100) is the globe's largest trade show and festival organizer. So far, it's canceled nearly 130 events worth more than $500M.

There's a mortgage payment holiday in Italy, as that country looks to mitigate the effects of a nationwide lockdown. Small businesses are also able to take part in the debt holiday. This isn't unheard of in Italy - something similar came to pass during the global financial crisis.