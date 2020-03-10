Coronavirus updates - NY sends in Nat'l Guard, Harvard going online

New York Governor Cuomo has deployed the National Guard to New Rochelle (suburb north of NYC - one town over is Mamaroneck where golf's U.S. Open is being held in June) to help in the containment effort at what's become a coronavirus hot spot.

Harvard has joined a number of other colleges telling kids not to return from spring break and instead moving instruction online. A decent list of those doing same is here. Harvard was also to be the site of this weekend's Ivy League basketball tournament, but that's reportedly been canceled.

Update at 1:29 PM ET: New Jersey reports first death in the state from Covid-19; the individual was a male in his 60s.

Yesterday, New Jersey declared a state of emergency, which allows state agencies and departments to use state resources to assist affected communities responding to Covid-19 cases.