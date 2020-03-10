Retailers that are winning amid the coronavirus outbreak

Discussion in Washington, D.C. about a payroll tax cut is giving a lift to select retail stocks today. Dollar General (DG +1.9% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +1.8% ), Target (TGT +1.8% ) and Ross Stores (ROST +3.3% ) are notably higher on the day

The headlines have bounced around so much over the last six weeks as the coronavirus outbreak has gone global that it's hard to keep track of what names are keeping their heads above water. Standing out from the pack over the last month (a period for which the S&P 500 Index is down 8% and the S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is off 7%), are Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) +20%, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) +18%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +11%, BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) +8%, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) +6%, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) +6% and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +5%. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is up 1% over the last month, while Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is down 4% despite all the attention and viral social media posts about the stockpiling phenomenon.