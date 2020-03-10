Future Fintech names Shanchun Huang as new CEO

Future FinTech (FTFT +1.3% ) announced the appointment of Mr. Shanchun Huang (also known as Shawn Shanchun Huang) as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Board, effective March 4, 2020.

Mr. Huang will succeed Mr. Yongke Xue, who resigned as the CEO on March 4, 2020 but will remain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Huang has over 16 years of experience in the financial service and investment industry. Most recently, he served as the president of Wealth Index (Beijing) Fund Management Co., Ltd., from March 2011 to March 2020 and president of Wealth Index (Beijing) International Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., from August 2004 to March 2020.