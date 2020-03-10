Morgan Stanley cuts semi targets on coronavirus visibility

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowers his targets on a slate of semi companies due to the coronavirus-related supply chain disruption.
Moore expects the disruption to create "a meaningful drag on Q1 and lingering weakness into Q2" with "really poor" visibility.
Target changes: Texas Instruments (TXN +3.4%) from $125 to $119, Intel (INTC +1.5%) from $71 to $69, Xilinx (XLNX +2.2%) from $120 to $116, Skyworks (SWKS +4.3%) from $113 to $108, Qorvo (QRVO +3.1%) from $120 to $115, ON Semi from $19 to $18, NXP Semi (NXPI +1.7%) from $146 to $139, Maxim (MXIM +2.3%) from $62 to $58, and Analog Devices (ADI +1.9%) from $123 to $115.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.4% compared to the 3% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
