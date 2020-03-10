Baird finds good rebounders among FANGs

Three FANG stocks seem like a good place to look for a rebound from one of the most significant market pullbacks in years, Baird says.

It's not calling a bottom, but says that looking back for stocks with lowest drawdowns before previous bottoms (2015 and 2018) and biggest rebounds, Facebook (FB +2.1% ), Amazon.com (AMZN +2.7% ) and Alphabet (GOOG +2% , GOOGL +1.2% ) stood out.

Those three declined less than the average in their coverage and less than the S&P benchmark, while seeing bigger bounces and with less variance, the firm says.

Amazon tends to be in good position with macro dislocation due to its e-commerce and cloud segments, Colin Sebastian and team write, and while Facebook faces newer headwinds than in previous downturns, "the scale and reach of the platform still make it relatively irresistible for advertisers."

As for Alphabet/Google, "we believe Search is the most resilient form of online advertising, while Google Cloud and YouTube continue to grow based on secular spending trends (cloud and online video)."