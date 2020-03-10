Walmart reacts to coronavirus case

Walmart (WMT -1.2% ) says it's firing up its emergency employee leave program after the retailer confirmed one of its store associates in Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus. Employees will receive two weeks pay if they are under quarantine or their region is under quarantine. If the employee is ill with coronavirus they can receive up to 26 weeks worth of pay.

While the positive test today was hardly a surprise with Walmart the nation's largest private employer, it does underscore the challenge in the retail industry in adopting a coronavirus strategy.

The retailer also says it reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, similar to an announcement made by Target earlier today.

Shares of Walmart have fared decently amid the coronavirus outbreak spreading to the U.S. with a 3.1% gain over the last week. Some analysts think that consumer spending trends set up well for the retail beast.