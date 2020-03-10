Two leveraged oil products terminate after oil price collapse

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and the WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged ETPs will be ended as soon as "practically possible" as a result of "an extreme adverse move in oil futures," according to a notice on the issuer's website.

The products hold a combined $10.3M in assets.

They rely on swaps to deliver three times the daily move in crude prices, but those swaps have been closed in the wake of crude's recent price collapse.

Oil prices plunged the most in almost 30 years this week as Russia and Saudi Arabia promised to ramp up oil production in a battle for market share.