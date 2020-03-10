Co-Diagnostics down 39% on proliferation of COVID-19 competitors

Co-Diagnostics (CODX -38.9% ) represents a shining example of the risks in playing a highly volatile stock amid market turmoil related to COVID-19. Shares are down 72% from the high of $21.67 on March 2. The high represented a 20-fold rally from the close of $1.07 on January 17.

Today's action represents profit-taking and the (now) widespread availability of testing services for patients. Adding to the selloff was the news this morning that Aytu BioScience has secured exclusive U.S. rights to a rapid point-of-care blood test used to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Aytu rocketed almost 8-fold before retracing, still up 443% from yesterday.