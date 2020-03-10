Vodacom slashes prices amid regulator order
Mar. 10, 2020 2:13 PM ETVodacom Group Limited (VDMCY)TLKGYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Vodacom (VDMCY +1.4%) agreed to cut mobile prices amid an order from South Africa's antitrust regulator, a move it says will mean 2.7B rand in customer savings (about $169M).
- With the agreement, "Vodacom will introduce price reductions across all its monthly bundles and provide free access to basic internet, essential services and cheaper pricing to the poorest communities," the company says.
- The changes take effect April 1.
- Prices will come down by up to 40%, and 1GB of data per 30 days - "headline price" - will drop by 34% on all channels.
- Rival Telkom (OTCPK:TLKGY) slid by 12.2% in Johannesburg, while Vodacom's own shares were up 1.4%.